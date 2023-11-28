Mysterious respiratory illness in dogs sparks concern across the U.S.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs has raised concern in several states across the United States, including some parts of Illinois. However, local veterinarians in the stateline provide insights on how pet owners can keep their furry companions safe.

Experts say there are no known cases in Rockford, but cases have popped up in the Chicago suburbs and Quad Cities.

Aston Animal Clinic veterinarian Dr. Lynda Gould says, “We are seeing an uptick in cases like in the Quad City areas. Kind of the western and, well, maybe all of the Chicago suburbs and then more down in the St. Louis area. So we are kind of surrounded by it, but immediately locally, we don’t think we have seen these cases yet.”

Veterinarians say the mysterious illness can be transmitted through direct contact, such as nose-to-nose interactions, and indirect contact. Some symptoms include respiratory symptoms, including coughing, sneezing, and a runny nose. If your four-legged friend has these symptoms, it is recommended to contact your vet immediately.

Auburn Animal Clinic veterinarian Dr. Patricia Holms suggests pet owners can contribute to slowing the spread of the sickness by avoiding high-risk areas. This includes refraining from doggy daycare, boarding facilities playdates, and dog parks.

For those unable to avoid high-risk areas, experts say it’s important to stay up-to-date on vaccinations, like canine influenza and kennel cough.

Dr. Holms says, “If you do need to go to a boarding facility, maybe talk with the people that run the boarding facility to find out a little more information.”

Dr. Holms encourages facilities with animal services to sanitize frequently, separate dogs, and have good airflow control to decrease the spreading of the illness.

