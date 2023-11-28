Girls basketball: Jefferson ends Genoa-Kingston’s three-game win streak

GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - After starting off the season with three straight losses Genoa-Kingston’s girls basketball team puts their three game win streak on the line against the Jefferson J-hawks Monday evening.

How it happened:

Jefferson scored the game’s first basket. Then a free-throw from GK and a floater from Presley Meyer made it 3-2 GK. A corner three-pointer from Abigail Bracius started a scoring spree for the J-Hawks. They would lead 14-4 at one point in the first quarter. Lady Cogs kept it close as a jumper from Madelynn Swanson made it a five-point game. Jefferson led 16-11 after one.

GK made it a three point game early in the second quarter: Meyer converts a steal into a layup to make it 16-13 Jefferson. J-Hawks would go up 31-22 at the half.

Jefferson would go on to beat Genoa-Kingston 55-46.

