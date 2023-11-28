Culver’s brings back one cold take on hot cocoa and reveals a new one

Culver's brings back its Hot Cocoa Concrete Mixer and unveils a shake version.
Culver's brings back its Hot Cocoa Concrete Mixer and unveils a shake version.((Culver's))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
PRAIRIE du SAC, Wis. (WMTV) – Culver’s fans can now enjoy a new, sweet treat when they head to their favorite restaurant. The fast-casual chain introduced another one of its takes on hot cocoa.

On Tuesday, the company introduced its Frozen Cocoa Shake, which it described as its famous custard combined with milk and hot cocoa mix.

Now, for those who prefer enjoying their cold hot cocoa with a spoon, last year’s Frozen Cocoa Concrete mixer is coming back too.

In its statement, Culver’s called the shake and concrete mixer “a refreshing change of pace from traditional hot chocolate.” Customers can try them from now through Feb. 4.

