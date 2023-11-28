Coldest temperatures since February on the way overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While November, up until now, has been a rather mild month, current conditions around here are anything but.

For the first time in over nine months, temperatures in the Stateline failed to reach 30°. The 26° high temperature at RFD marks the first time since February 17 in which we stayed in the 20s, and the coldest is still yet to come.

With skies expected to clear rapidly areawide Monday evening, we’ll see temperatures drop to 10° in Rockford, with single digit readings likely in the outlying areas. It’ll likely go down as the coldest night since February 4, when the mercury dipped down to 6°.

The wind won’t be doing us any favors, either. Though not likely as gusty as during the daytime hours of Monday, there’ll be enough wind to send wind chill values below zero areawide by late Monday night and continuing through the opening stages of Tuesday.

Chills will go sub-zero later this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sub-zero chills are on tap areawide early Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday’s to start on a sunny note, but clouds are to reassemble by the afternoon, limiting any ability to warm substantially. Temperatures are to top out in the middle 20s, though wind chills are to get no higher than the lower to middle teens.

We'll start Tuesday with sunshine, but cloud over as the day progressess. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wind chills are only to get into the lower teens on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday, we’ll begin to see improvements, and substantial ones at that. Early clouds will give way to sunshine, and with a well-established southwesterly wind in place, we’ll see temperatures reach back into the lower to middle 40s.

Clouds are likely early in the day Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will dominate Wednesday after a somewhat cloudy start. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies are likely Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though the pattern is to turn more active, with rain chances in the forecast here or there Thursday through Sunday, temperatures look to remain seasonable as we close November and enter December. High temperatures during that span are to top out between 40° and 46° daily, with Thursday likely the warmest day of the bunch.

