Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton

Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton
Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton(Hayes Marketing Services, Inc.)
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Chase Matthew will headline Old Settlers Days Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Rockton.

Chase Matthew began his career by independently paving himself in the genre due to his magnetic personality, captivating performances and relatable music which have amassed over 700 million global streams, earning him over 1.2 million social media followers and the title of HITS Magazine’s “One to Watch.”

Matthew’s “Hey World Acoustic Sessions” is out now, with an EP and full album set to release in 2024. Stay tuned, as Chase Matthew is a Nashville sensation destined for greatness.

Tickets for Old Settlers Days go on sale Monday, December 4.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
A 32-year-old man dies at a local hospital. Investigators connect the victim to a shooting...
Rockford Police starts murder investigation after 32-year-old man dies at local hospital
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
38-year-old Freeport resident is wanted on first degree murder charges after a fatal shooting...
Freeport Police look for 38-year-old murder suspect after fatal shooting Sunday morning
A crashed car is seen in Polk County, Florida. A 5-year-old died when the vehicle the child...
5-year-old dies after car collides with police truck responding to emergency

Latest News

FRIGID Start This Morning
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--11/28/23
Mysterious dog illness
Mysterious respiratory illness in dogs sparks concern across the U.S.
Ambulance
Rockford stable fire blazes overnight
Girls basketball: Jefferson ends Genoa-Kingston’s three-game win streak