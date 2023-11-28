Chase Matthew set to headline Old Settlers Days in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Chase Matthew will headline Old Settlers Days Thursday, June 13, 2024, in Rockton.

Chase Matthew began his career by independently paving himself in the genre due to his magnetic personality, captivating performances and relatable music which have amassed over 700 million global streams, earning him over 1.2 million social media followers and the title of HITS Magazine’s “One to Watch.”

Matthew’s “Hey World Acoustic Sessions” is out now, with an EP and full album set to release in 2024. Stay tuned, as Chase Matthew is a Nashville sensation destined for greatness.

Tickets for Old Settlers Days go on sale Monday, December 4.

