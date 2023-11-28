Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say the boy was shot near Post Ave and Sherman St.
The boy is being treated at a local hospital.
Police ask to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of Post Ave / Sherman St. A juvenile male was shot and is being treated at a local hospital. Please avoid the area at this time.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 27, 2023
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.