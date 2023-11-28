Boy shot Monday afternoon in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say the boy was shot near Post Ave and Sherman St.

The boy is being treated at a local hospital.

Police ask to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

