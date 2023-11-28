‘24-’28 Capital Improvement Plan allocates $322M for infrastructure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockfords largest improvement plans also solves one of Rockford residents’ biggest requests: repairing roads and replacing water treatment plants.

The 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Plan will span the next 5 years, focusing on fixing the Forest City’s infrastructure with $322,000,000 dollars in funding.

With most construction plans set for next year, Rockford’s public works director says 2024 will be the largest construction year in Rockford history.

According to a public works survey, if Rockford residents had $100 dollars to spend on transportation, the most likely project they would pay for would be new or repaired equipment.

City council member Frank Beach supports the plan but has a different idea of how to allocate the $322,000,000 dollar funding.

“They should give that money to each ward and let us do what we see is best. And I’m sure there are other streets around the city that are bad. My responsibility, foremost, is the residents of the 10th ward, and we’ve got plenty of places over there,” Beach said.

City council member Mark Bonne says the plan will help bring jobs to the Forest City.

“Those are good paying jobs and they support working families in Rockford and some of the surrounding communities around Rockford,” said Bonne. “We’re in a good place right now for people who are in construction trades.”

The city councils finance and personnel committee was set to discuss the $31,000,000 dollar budget surplus, but the plan has been laid over until further notice.

