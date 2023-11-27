Suspect identified in overnight Rockford shooting

Overnight Rockford shooting puts one woman in the hospital
By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The suspect in an overnight shooting has been identified and arrested.

Friday, November 17, Rockford police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Fairview Avenue. When Officers arrived, they saw a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her chest. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but stable.

Yvondia Day, 39 has been identified as the suspect.

Police say a physical fight broke out between Day and the victim, after which Day allegedly shot the victim once in the chest.

Sunday, November 26, Day turned herself in at the Winnebago County Jail. Police say they have charged her with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

