Suspect identified in overnight Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The suspect in an overnight shooting has been identified and arrested.

Friday, November 17, Rockford police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Fairview Avenue. When Officers arrived, they saw a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound on her chest. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but stable.

Yvondia Day, 39 has been identified as the suspect.

Police say a physical fight broke out between Day and the victim, after which Day allegedly shot the victim once in the chest.

Sunday, November 26, Day turned herself in at the Winnebago County Jail. Police say they have charged her with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.