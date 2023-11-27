Packers release Rockford Lutheran alum James Robinson

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (30) runs the ball during an NFL football...
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - Rockford native James Robinson is one of two players released by the Green Bay Packers Monday afternoon, according to the team’s website.

Robinson’s been on the Packer’s practice squad since mid-October and moved to the active roster ahead of Green Bay’s Thanksgiving Day divisional matchup against the Detroit Lions. He was set to make his season debut in that game, but didn’t see any playing time.

Since Robinson entered the league in 2020, he’s played in 39 games and rushed for 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns. He started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars and was traded to the New York Jets in 2022.

