Murder investigation underway after Rockford shooting

By Mike Garrigan
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are investigating a murder after they find a shooting scene outside the former location of a local boutique, but not the victim.

Officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. for a man lying in the parking lot in the 300 block of North Alpine Road, at the former location of Roxy Carmichael’s Boutique.

When officers got there there was no sign of the man. About 20 minutes later, police got a call about a man who was at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the side. That man has been identified as Kevin Harris, 32.

Harris later died from those injuries. Investigators determined that the victim was connected to the shooting scene on North Alpine Road. No suspects are reported to be in custody at this time

