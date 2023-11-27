Love Lives On Act of 2023 looks to change 1962 law

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - After tragedy struck 13 years ago, a Roscoe family looks to change state and federal law affecting families who lose a loved one in the armed forces.

Mandy Dillard and her family lost their husband and Father, Sgt. Anibal Santiago, on July 18, 2010 while he was deployed in Afghanistan.

Santiago served in the U.S. Navy from 1991-1995. He later joined Rockford Police, before entering the U.S. Army in 2007.

“When it happened, you’re not thinking about meeting somebody else in the future or getting remarried. You’re just thinking about what you’re going to do from day to day,” said Mandy Dillard.

9 years after Santiago’s death, Mandy would marry Brandon Dillard.

“As time passes on, sometimes you do meet people, but the beginning of your dating is like, ‘I’m never going to get remarried because I’ll lose all these benefits’,” Mandy said.

Those benefits are from a 1962 law which provides spouses of deceased service men or women and their families with financial support.

The average age of spouses who lose their husband or wife in the military is 22 years old.

Currently, spouses would lose those benefits if they choose to remarry before they turn 55 years old.

State Representative John Cabello is working with the Dillards to create the “Love Lives On Act of 2023″.

The “Love Lives On Act of 2023″ would only guarantee a property tax exemption, which is determined by each state.

“Still going through the research process, once I get that completed, I’m going to send it to the Dillards to have them take a look at it and make sure everything that’s in there is good with them or if we need to add anything, take anything out, and then we’ll introduce it in January.”

Representative Cabello says he will try to propose the act on a federal level.

The “Love Lives On Act of 2023″ is endorsed by more than 40 veteran service organizations. Nearly 30,000 surviving spouses would be impacted by the bill’s ratification.

