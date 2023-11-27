High school students collect donations for Freeport church

MGN
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport High School (FHS) dives into the spirit of the holidays as its Christmas Memories event inspires the Freeport community to give back.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. on both Thursday, Dec. 7 and Friday, Dec. 8, with a third showing at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. All three shows will take place at Freeport High School’s Jeannette Lloyd Theatre.

The event collects food donations for the Freeport Area Church Cooperative. Supporters of the event should bring non-perishable food donations for the Freeport Area Church Cooperative. All ticket sales will go toward college scholarships for FHS theatre students.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as FHS theatre students continue the festivities with the inclusion of holiday entertainment. Three new stories, poems and several new songs highlight this year’s production.

Performer Becky Connors remarks, “Putting this show together is a labor of love. All year round I’m looking and listening for stories that I can turn into scripts for Christmas Memories. Then it usually takes me several weeks to convert those stories into our reader’s theatre format. Luckily, Gary Brubaker is such a terrific musician that he can write new music for us and accompany any song on the piano or guitar.”

Tickets cost $6 plus a non-perishable food donation per person. To purchase tickets, go to FSD145.org/tickets or call the Freeport High School business office at 815-232-0428.

