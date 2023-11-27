Expect delays on South Central Avenue in Rockford

Water pipe dripping. Water is temporarily shut off due to the collapsing of a large water line...
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Water Division starts repairs on water services on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the 1300 block of South Central Ave.

South Central Avenue will be closed at Montague Street to all traffic heading south. Traffic control and detours will be in place for drivers traveling through the area.

Drivers should be cautious near the work zone or find an alternate route. Repairs are expected to end in 1 to 2 business days.

