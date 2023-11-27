Cyber Monday deals could be trying to scam you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Black Friday might be over, but Cyber Monday is here. The deals aren’t stopping and neither are the scams.

According to the 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Scamtracker Report, these scams were the riskiest scam type last year.

The Rockford Regional Office of the BBB has some tips on how to avoid getting scammed this holiday season.

Don’t shop on price alone : If you see a price that is too good to be true, that’s because it is. Scammers prey on people who are looking for hard-to-find items. They create fake websites saying that they are selling a popular product at a super low price. The order you will receive will not be the product you ordered. Sometimes, the scammers won’t send anything at all.

Beware of fake websites : Scammers create websites that look like trusted retailers’ websites. To avoid these scams, check that the sites use the correct spelling of the business’ name. Check the URL, watch for wrong spelling and bad grammar, research the age of the domain and search for the contact information. For more help spotting a fake website, check out the : Scammers create websites that look like trusted retailers’ websites. To avoid these scams, check that the sites use the correct spelling of the business’ name. Check the URL, watch for wrong spelling and bad grammar, research the age of the domain and search for the contact information. For more help spotting a fake website, check out the BBB’s website

Research before you buy : Only shop on trustworthy sellers that you already know. Also, look at the reviews of the items on the website. They could have a lot of reviews on their sites, but those might be fake. The BBB has a : Only shop on trustworthy sellers that you already know. Also, look at the reviews of the items on the website. They could have a lot of reviews on their sites, but those might be fake. The BBB has a page that can help you spot a fake review.

Update your antivirus software : If you don’t already have antivirus software on your computer, they can prevent pop-ups and scams from grabbing your information. If you do have antivirus software on your computer, double-check that it is updated. If it is on an older version of the software, it may not grab the newer scams.

Use your credit card : The BBB says that using your credit card for online purchases is always the best option. If any shady charges appear, you can contest them with your credit card company. Debit cards don’t offer the same protection. Never buy something from a website with prepaid debit cards or wiring money.

Check return policies : Online store policies may change for Cyber Monday deals. Always read the fine print and understand the return/exchange policies. Some stores may not allow returns for “final sale” or “closeout” products. If you are purchasing something as a gift, get a gift receipt so they can return/exchange the item if necessary.

Watch out for phishing scams : Look out for unsolicited emails, texts, calls and letters in the mail. These messages claim that you have won a big prize or that they are having issues with delivering the prize to you. With one click of a link, they could have all of your personal information. To avoid these scams, ignore suspicious emails, texts and calls from unfamiliar phone numbers.

Look for the BBB Seal: Always do the research on these websites. If it seems fake, it probably is.

