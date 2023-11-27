Back to back bitterly cold mornings in store for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This morning Rockford received 1.5″ of snow. Snow has since left the stateline leaving a few clouds behind. Cold dry air is quickly making it’s way from Canada, after a cold front came through earlier today, clearing out our cloud cover overnight leaving us with clear skies and lows in the upper teens. The combination of clear skies and breezy conditions will make our feels like temperatures be in the single digits as you are headed out the door tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning will be a chilly one to start the week as feels like temperatures will be in upper single digits (DJ Baker)

Monday will still be cold as highs are in the mid-20s, but sunshine makes it’s return. Wind chills though remain in the teens the whole day.

Tomorrow we won't feel much warmer during the day as we will be in the lower teens. (DJ Baker)

Monday night our lows will be close to the single digits, and wind chills will be even colder near the zero degree mark.

Tuesday morning I'd recomend wearing two pairs of gloves as it will feel below zero (DJ Baker)

Tuesday will be similar to Monday on how cold we will be but clouds will return to our sky.

Tuesday well have a bit more cloud cover but feels like will barely reach the mid-teens (DJ Baker)

Wednesday we start to warm back up seeing sunny skies with highs near 40 degrees.

