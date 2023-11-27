Back to back bitterly cold mornings in store for the Rockford area

By DJ Baker
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This morning Rockford received 1.5″ of snow. Snow has since left the stateline leaving a few clouds behind. Cold dry air is quickly making it’s way from Canada, after a cold front came through earlier today, clearing out our cloud cover overnight leaving us with clear skies and lows in the upper teens. The combination of clear skies and breezy conditions will make our feels like temperatures be in the single digits as you are headed out the door tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow morning will be a chilly one to start the week as feels like temperatures will be in...
Tomorrow morning will be a chilly one to start the week as feels like temperatures will be in upper single digits(DJ Baker)

Monday will still be cold as highs are in the mid-20s, but sunshine makes it’s return. Wind chills though remain in the teens the whole day.

Tomorrow we won't feel much warmer during the day as we will be in the lower teens.
Tomorrow we won't feel much warmer during the day as we will be in the lower teens.(DJ Baker)

Monday night our lows will be close to the single digits, and wind chills will be even colder near the zero degree mark.

Tuesday morning I'd recomend wearing two pairs of gloves as it will feel below zero
Tuesday morning I'd recomend wearing two pairs of gloves as it will feel below zero(DJ Baker)

Tuesday will be similar to Monday on how cold we will be but clouds will return to our sky.

Tuesday well have a bit more cloud cover but feels like will barely reach the mid-teens
Tuesday well have a bit more cloud cover but feels like will barely reach the mid-teens(DJ Baker)

Wednesday we start to warm back up seeing sunny skies with highs near 40 degrees.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow
Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow
Byron wins 3A state title
Tigers on top: Byron routs Mt. Carmel in 3A Title game
Lena-Winslow Football 2023 State Runner-up
Dynasty Denied: Lena-Winslow football denied fourth-straight state title in 1A championship
From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, several detours and road closures will be in place...
Know before you go: Stroll on State parking, traffic advisory issued
Rockford police say a man who was hit by a car on Thanksgiving has died.
Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Thanksgiving in Rockford

Latest News

Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow
Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow
DJ Evening Forecast 11/25/23
Snow will become likely after midnight Saturday night, and will continue through most of Sunday...
Cold, quiet Saturday for Stroll, snow follows overnight
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 11/24/2023
Friday Morning
Much Cooler for the Weekend