WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A deer got caught in a Maine store on Thanksgiving, and it was all caught on video.

Police say they responded to an alarm call around 1 p.m. Thursday at a store in Rockland. When they arrived, they found a glass front window smashed out and items knocked over inside, WABI reports.

Police secured the entry and exit points before beginning their search of the building for a burglar(s), who were suspected to be inside the store.

Instead, officers were met with quite a surprise. The intruder turned out to be a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping.

The animal left the store on its own and was not seriously hurt.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All IHSA Football State Championship games will air on Circle Network in the Rockford market.
IHSA State Championship games to air on Circle Network
Rockford police say a man who was hit by a car on Thanksgiving has died.
Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Thanksgiving in Rockford
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Loves Park garage fire
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park

Latest News

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Rockford residents shop local at holiday market
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display
All Aglow illuminates Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens for the holidays
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday