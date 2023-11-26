Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow

By DJ Baker
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A snow system that has been in the central United States, is making it’s way northwest reaching the stateline by midnight. This will bring snow showers overnight. Lows are in the mid-20s.

Snowfall begins tonight just after the midnight hour
Snowfall begins tonight just after the midnight hour(DJ Baker)

Snow continues through tomorrow morning ending by noon. Total accumulation will be two to three inches. I’m not concerned about visibility issues as snowfall rates won’t be above half of an inch and wind gusts stay around 10 mph. Some roads and bridges could still be slick so take your time driving and give more room to the cars in front of you. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 30s.

Snow clears out in the afternoon as a cold front starts to clear out our cloud cover
Snow clears out in the afternoon as a cold front starts to clear out our cloud cover(DJ Baker)
Snow totals stay on the lighter side as two to three inches are expected
Snow totals stay on the lighter side as two to three inches are expected(DJ Baker)

Sunday afternoon a cold front comes through clearing out our cloud cover. It will also increase our winds to 20 to 25 mph. These ingredients lead to Sunday night into Monday morning feeling frigid as wind chills will be in the single digits.

Monday morning will feel quite cold. Our wind chills will be in the single digits with a few...
Monday morning will feel quite cold. Our wind chills will be in the single digits with a few areas approaching zero.(DJ Baker)

Monday we see a bit more sunshine with highs in the upper 20s.

Monday we stay on the cooler side but sunshine makes it's return
Monday we stay on the cooler side but sunshine makes it's return(DJ Baker)

Warm temperatures return to the stateline by Wednesday as highs are expected to be in the 40s.

Cold weather won't be here for the long run as we are looking to be above average in just a few...
Cold weather won't be here for the long run as we are looking to be above average in just a few days(DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All IHSA Football State Championship games will air on Circle Network in the Rockford market.
IHSA State Championship games to air on Circle Network
Rockford police say a man who was hit by a car on Thanksgiving has died.
Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Thanksgiving in Rockford
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Loves Park garage fire
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park

Latest News

DJ Evening Forecast 11/25/23
Snow will become likely after midnight Saturday night, and will continue through most of Sunday...
Cold, quiet Saturday for Stroll, snow follows overnight
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 11/24/2023
Friday Morning
Much Cooler for the Weekend