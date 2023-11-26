Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A snow system that has been in the central United States, is making it’s way northwest reaching the stateline by midnight. This will bring snow showers overnight. Lows are in the mid-20s.

Snowfall begins tonight just after the midnight hour (DJ Baker)

Snow continues through tomorrow morning ending by noon. Total accumulation will be two to three inches. I’m not concerned about visibility issues as snowfall rates won’t be above half of an inch and wind gusts stay around 10 mph. Some roads and bridges could still be slick so take your time driving and give more room to the cars in front of you. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 30s.

Snow clears out in the afternoon as a cold front starts to clear out our cloud cover (DJ Baker)

Snow totals stay on the lighter side as two to three inches are expected (DJ Baker)

Sunday afternoon a cold front comes through clearing out our cloud cover. It will also increase our winds to 20 to 25 mph. These ingredients lead to Sunday night into Monday morning feeling frigid as wind chills will be in the single digits.

Monday morning will feel quite cold. Our wind chills will be in the single digits with a few areas approaching zero. (DJ Baker)

Monday we see a bit more sunshine with highs in the upper 20s.

Monday we stay on the cooler side but sunshine makes it's return (DJ Baker)

Warm temperatures return to the stateline by Wednesday as highs are expected to be in the 40s.

Cold weather won't be here for the long run as we are looking to be above average in just a few days (DJ Baker)

