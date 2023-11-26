Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled

Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and...
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe and back with his family.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:18 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Texas (Gray News) - Police in Texas say a 10-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert is back with his family. The alert has been canceled.

Ian Aguilar, 10, was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family Saturday in the United States, KXAS reported, citing police.

An Amber Alert was issued Nov. 14 for Ian after he was last seen that morning. Investigators said he was abducted from his home in Wilmer and his mother was killed, according to KDFW.

Police were looking for 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano, identified as Ian’s father, in connection to the case. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All IHSA Football State Championship games will air on Circle Network in the Rockford market.
IHSA State Championship games to air on Circle Network
Rockford police say a man who was hit by a car on Thanksgiving has died.
Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Thanksgiving in Rockford
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Loves Park garage fire
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park

Latest News

Police say the deer smashed out the store's glass front window and knocked over items inside.
WATCH: Deer causes mayhem at Maine store on Thanksgiving
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has only confirmed an inmate was hospitalized after an assault in...
Minneapolis police chief reacts to reported stabbing involving Derek Chauvin
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Rockford residents shop local at holiday market
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display
All Aglow illuminates Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens for the holidays