Rockford residents shop local at holiday market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Indoor City Market fills two of its floors with local vendors, holiday cheer and more.

This is for its Holiday Merry Market. This event gives residents another opportunity to shop local this holiday season which helps those dollars stay in the Rockford region.

One local vendor says she returns to the market year after year to sell her products. She says it’s always fun seeing people shop local and enjoys seeing what each of the local vendors brings to the table. She says every dollar counts when it comes to shopping local.

“Small business, you’re helping your neighbors. You’re helping them run a business. Small businesses are the way to go... The money stays local. That is your biggest benefit. A lot of times with here you get a lot of hand made items, which is really neat to see what people’s talents are and what things they can do,” says local business owner Christy Brody.

