Rockford area residents kick off the holidays at Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of people joined the city of Rockford to welcome in the holiday season.

Returning for its 11th straight year, the Stroll on State kicked off with a parade where attendees got to marvel at iconic Rockford balloons while they collected sweet treats. Balloons like memorable sock monkey captured the attention of attendees like Kimberly Rotes, who says her first time attending has inspired her to return again.

“I haven’t really been in the spirit yet this year for the holidays and I thought this would be a great kick-off,” says Rote. “At least it’s not raining, it’s not super freezing out, it’s a good time down here, a lot of people have shown up.”

Stroll on State is a family affair for many like Avery Norman who came to the celebration with her parents. People come from near and far to take part in the festivities, write letters to Santa, drink hot chocolate and watch the lighting of the Christmas tree.

“I’ve gone ever since I was little, like little-little and I’ve just never missed it,” says Norman. “I think it’s really good to have that family experience, to talk while looking around and seeing all this bonding time.”

The success of each Stroll on State begins with the donations of sponsors and the hard work of more than 2,400 volunteers. Thanks to their generosity, Stroll on State has remained free for all to attend. The city calls it an event for the community, by the community.

“It’s very humbling that everyone is supportive of each other. They’re coming down here just to get together, just a community, and just a good time and smile. They’re giving out candy to the kids. It’s just like a magical moment to me,” say Rotes.

While the day may be over, Stroll on State decorations will stay up through January 6th. Known as Back in the Box Day, volunteers are needed to set aside the Christmas cheer until next year. To sign up, click here.

