Lucky mistake leads to man winning $25,000 a year for life in lottery

Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He...
Michael Sopejstal, 60, won $25,000 a year for life in Michigan's Lucky for Life lottery. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.(Source: Michigan Lottery via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A lucky mistake led to a big payday for an Illinois man who won $25,000 a year for life while visiting his favorite Michigan restaurant.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, says he has a favorite restaurant he likes to eat at in Michigan, so every few weeks, he makes the drive from his home in Illinois. He also makes sure to buy a Lucky for Life lottery ticket.

Usually, Sopejstal buys 10 or 20 chances, but in September, the gas station clerk accidentally gave him 10 chances on each ticket – and that mistake paid off.

Sopejstal won $25,000 a year for life after matching five of the numbers on his draw.

“I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money,” he told the Michigan Lottery. “It was an amazing feeling!”

Sopejstal recently cashed in his ticket and opted for the one-time lump payment, which gets him $390,000. He says he plans to use some of the money to travel and then save the rest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

All IHSA Football State Championship games will air on Circle Network in the Rockford market.
IHSA State Championship games to air on Circle Network
Rockford police say a man who was hit by a car on Thanksgiving has died.
Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Thanksgiving in Rockford
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Loves Park garage fire
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park

Latest News

Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Rockford residents shop local at holiday market
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display
All Aglow illuminates Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens for the holidays
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display