Freeport Police look for 38-year-old murder suspect after fatal shooting Sunday morning

38-year-old Freeport resident is wanted on first degree murder charges after a fatal shooting...
38-year-old Freeport resident is wanted on first degree murder charges after a fatal shooting around 10 a.m. Sunday on S. Carroll Avenue in Freeport.(Chris Shenberger | wifr)
By Mike Garrigan
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are hoping residents can help them find a murder suspect after a shooting Sunday morning leaves a 30-year-old man dead.

Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Carroll Avenue.. A 30-year-old man took himself to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name is not being released. But Freeport officers quickly identified 38-year-old Christopher Calvin of Freeport as a suspect. Police believe this was not a random act of violence. Call Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers if you have any information on Calvin’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow
Tracking our first accumulating snow in Rockford tomorrow
Byron wins 3A state title
Tigers on top: Byron routs Mt. Carmel in 3A Title game
Lena-Winslow Football 2023 State Runner-up
Dynasty Denied: Lena-Winslow football denied fourth-straight state title in 1A championship
From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, several detours and road closures will be in place...
Know before you go: Stroll on State parking, traffic advisory issued
Rockford police say a man who was hit by a car on Thanksgiving has died.
Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Thanksgiving in Rockford

Latest News

Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Rockford residents shop local at holiday market
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display
All Aglow illuminates Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens for the holidays
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Rockford’s indoor city market hosted small business Saturday
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display
Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens put up their annual holiday display