Freeport Police look for 38-year-old murder suspect after fatal shooting Sunday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are hoping residents can help them find a murder suspect after a shooting Sunday morning leaves a 30-year-old man dead.

Investigators say the shooting occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Carroll Avenue.. A 30-year-old man took himself to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name is not being released. But Freeport officers quickly identified 38-year-old Christopher Calvin of Freeport as a suspect. Police believe this was not a random act of violence. Call Freeport Police or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers if you have any information on Calvin’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.