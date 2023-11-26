All Aglow illuminates Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens for the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sparkling holiday lights will illuminate Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens for the next few weeks as they bring back their All Aglow holiday lights display.

Organizers say it features fan-favorites plus some surprises. Residents can see lights at the gardens for free. They will be on from dusk until dawn seven days a week, with the park closing at ten. Those interested will have until Jan. 7 2024 to see the display. One attendee says seeing the lights gets them into the holiday spirit.

“I’m very grateful for what I have. For the people who are less fortunate than me I try to be generous and nicer because it’s a lot easier to be meaner than it is to be nicer nowadays and it makes me feel good inside,” says attendee Angela Cypret.

That is not the only place where you can see a holiday light show:

There is the 2023 Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi Park. Residents can drive through the park’s dozens of lights displays. This show runs between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until Dec. 17.

Anderson Japanese Gardens will open its lighted garden experience called Illuminated on Nov. 30. That will run through Dec. 30.

