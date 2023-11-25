Tigers on top: Byron routs Mt. Carmel in 3A Title game

Byron ends record-setting season 69-7
By Michael Tilka and Gia Lanci
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORMAL, Ill. (WIFR) - After an offseason’s worth of time in the weight room, a summer spent working on conditioning, and 13 grueling weeks of football, we have finally arrived to the summit of Illinois high school football season and two Stateline squads had the opportunity to plant their flags on top of the IHSA world Friday.

Byron takes the victory 69-7 against Mt. Carmel. The Tigers proved to be the number one ranked team in the state and could not be stopped, and held the Golden Aces to only a touchdown. Byron wins their third state championship along with shattering State records.

