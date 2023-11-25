Share your Stroll on State experience with 23 News

Stroll on State
Stroll on State(WIFR)
By Brea Walters
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stroll on State is a community favorite event every year. Whether you’re at the parade, tree lighting, seeing Santa or ice skating we want to see your pictures.

There will be selfie stations all throughout Stroll on State those locations are marked on the event map.

Share photos from your Stroll on State experience here or to our social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

