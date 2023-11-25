Residents take advantage of holiday deals at Machesney Park Menards

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Deals across several stores nationwide and locally attract shoppers for Black Friday.

One of those is the Menards in Machesney Park.

The store’s general manager says its holiday deals run between now and Sunday instead of a one-day sale, so they expect a steady crowd throughout the weekend to take advantage of their deals.

“We change our products every year with different things. Every year it’s kind of a surprise what sells and what doesn’t. We just bring in new products all the time to keep things continually moving,” says General Manager Brian Magrini.

