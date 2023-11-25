The evolution of Black Friday: Has it killed the holiday spirit or built it up?

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s another year of splurge worthy Black Friday deals, but do customers get the same thrill-filled experience they used to without those four in the morning wait lines?

A hallmark celebration of American consumerism may have lost some of its thunder with online shopping becoming a quicker way to hit all of your favorite stores within minutes, but that doesn’t mean in-store Black Friday shopping has completely died out.

“Oh my goodness we’ve been to Hollister, Abercrombie, American Eagle, Old Navy, Kohls. We’re headed into Marshalls now...,” said Cindy Holloway, who divulged at Woodfield Mall in Schaumberg before coming back home to Rockford to close out her holiday shopping.

“Bought some jeans, some t-shirts now we are looking for formal pants. We bought for her the makeup and perfume,” said Vish Patel, whose been shopped at CherryVale mall.

“We’re going here to Kohls. We’re gonna get a coat with my girlfriend. Just have some fun and find some good deals, things like that,” said Greg Kletecka who shopped with his girlfriend at Kohls in Rockford today.

Black Friday is notorious for long lines, early morning deals and the competitiveness to grab an item first, but has its popularity grown or fallen as years before?

“Yeah it’s craziness out here. I mean there’s cars everywhere. There’s been a couple of accidents and the parking lots packed. We’re in the back of it,” said Kletecka.

“There’s hoards of people everywhere and you’re getting really good deals and people are in good moods and its a nice day. I usually don’t do Black Friday’s, but I thought I’d give it a try today,” said Sheri Poe-Pape, a children’s book author and a first time Black Friday shopper.

Many shoppers agree the deals are steal worthy and they like shopping in-store, but they miss the hustle that those late nights and early mornings used to bring.

“Like if you went to CherryVale mall before there was like 10 to 20 people waiting outside for their turn, but now there is no one waiting outside,” said Patel.

“I kind of miss the old days. Yeah I really do. What you’re saying about going earlier I see a lot of people doing that. But I think I prefer to go later in the day,” said Poe-Pape.

“We miss how it used to be because it doesn’t seem like the hustle and bustle is there like it was in the years passed,” said Holloway.

The history of Black Friday stems from a deeper background from the early 1960′s and first began in Philadelphia.

“Use of the phrase Black Friday in relation to a widespread sales event might have originated in the early 1960s, when Philadelphia police officers reportedly used it to describe “the chaos that resulted when large numbers of suburban tourists came into the city to begin their holiday shopping,” as well as certain sporting events.

By the late 1980s, it had caught on around the U.S., and retailers began to market around it. Specifically, the event became associated with the idea that stores operate at a loss (or are “in the red”) throughout the year, but are able to earn a profit (or, go “into the black”) on the day after Thanksgiving, as it’s when shoppers are most likely to spend money on gifts.”

Donald Vaughan, a writer for the Britannica.

Although Black Friday ends tonight, you can still shop locally for Small Business Saturday which kicks off Saturday Nov. 24. Some businesses to visit are: The Norwegian, The Art Deli, West Side Show Room, B-Jones Boutique, Maze Books, Culture Shock and many more.

Don’t worry though, if you miss out on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals, you’re in luck because you still have Cyber Monday to get all of your holiday shopping done.

