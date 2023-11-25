Cold, quiet Saturday for Stroll, snow follows overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the week got off to a seasonably mild start, it surely closed on quite the unseasonably cold note. Friday’s high temperature of just 31° comes in as the coldest high temperature since mid-March!

The chill’s not set to go anywhere anytime soon. In fact, it may get worse before it gets better. What’s more, it’s appearing more and more like snow’s on the way, enough that may need to be shoveled.

The weekend’s to start out on a quiet, albeit cloudy note, though partial sunshine may poke through the clouds from time to time during the afternoon. Temperatures are to top out in the middle to perhaps upper 30s, which is a good five degrees below normal. However, and more importantly, we’ll remain dry for the entirety of Stroll on State.

Saturday's to get off to a cloudy start. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Some sunshine is possible for a period Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to fill back in on Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once we reach the midnight hour, that’s when attention turns to snowfall arriving in the Stateline. Once it begins, it’s likely to continue for a several hour period through a good chunk of Sunday morning. Current modeling suggests that snow should begin to taper off by noon, though a few flurries may follow in the afternoon.

Snow will become likely after midnight Saturday night, and will continue through most of Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few flurries may linger Sunday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not much has changed regarding out accumulation forecast. In all, we expect an inch or two to fall in most spots, which hardly makes this storm a blockbuster, but it’d likely be just enough to create slick spots and hazardous travel conditions on our roadways. Travel impacts will be most noticeable in the first half of the day.

Most of us are looking at an inch or two of snowfall. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is to return on Monday, but another punch of arctic air will be along for the ride. Temperatures are likely to fail to reach 30°, with wind chills in the teens expected all day.

Sun will be back Monday, though temperatures will be on the frigid side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

