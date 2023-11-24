What does small business Saturday mean across the stateline

ROCKFORD, Illinois. (WIFR) - Not only can guests enjoy holiday themed activities at the 11th annual Stroll on State Festival. They also have the opportunity to support small businesses.

Created in 2010, Small Business Saturday gives us a chance to focus on local merchants and keep our hard earned dollars in the community.

Having the annual Stroll on State on the same say as Small Business Saturday was not an accident. Event organizers felt like the holiday event would be the perfect way to show off local bars, shops, restaurants and other businesses.

Illinois’ “mom and pop” shops created nearly half of new jobs in Illinois last year. Businesses with fewer than 50 employees created 45% of new net jobs in Illinois, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

There are very big benefits with supporting local businesses. Weather it’s a cup of coffee, meal or item of clothing supporting small businesses helps strengthen the community.

With tons of local shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in the Rockford area, all you have to do is pick a couple to support! Here’s a couple tips to help you support:

Invite your friends and family - Share Small Business Saturday with a group!

Don’t just shop small, eat small - Try a new local restaurant for lunch or dinner.

Get involved - Many local businesses host special events or may have booths at Stroll on State.

Research the shops nearest to you - Google Maps has toggle buttons that can help find local businesses you never knew about.

Connect with businesses on social media - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok are great places to find new local spots.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.