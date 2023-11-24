Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
The Green Bay Packers placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve and signed running back...
Rockford native signed to Packers’ active roster
All IHSA Football State Championship games will air on Circle Network in the Rockford market.
IHSA State Championship games to air on Circle Network
Death investigation.
Inmate found dead at McHenry County Corrections Facility
Travel Lodge fire
Fire breaks out at Rockford Travel Lodge

Latest News

Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
Help decorate the 23 WIFR Viewer Tree and send us your homemade or hand-picked ornaments!
Hey, Stateline! Help us fill the 23 WIFR Viewer Tree
This year Small Business Saturday is actually forecast to outshine Black Friday as younger...
Small Business Saturday forecast to outperform Black Friday
Families of Hamas hostages, and the world, await a first wave of promised releases in the hours...
Israel, families await first round of released hostages