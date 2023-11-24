Transition to much colder weather underway, snow chances increasing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents can certainly be thankful for what’s turned out to be an extremely pleasant Thanksgiving in the weather department.

Underneath abundant sunshine, temperatures rose into the middle 40s Thursday. But, that was then. Now, all eyes are on the thermometers, as a cold front has passed through the region, sending temperatures into a downward spiral.

As of this article’s writing, temperatures have already fallen to the freezing mark or lower, and wind chills have plummeted into the lower to middle 20s. By Friday morning, we can expect wind chills to fall to as low as 10° in a few spots, the lower to middle teens in others.

Wind chills may drop to the lower teens early Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite Friday seeing a good deal of sunshine, mixed with a few fair weather clouds from time to time, northerly winds will blow with a good deal of gusto, meaning an all out struggle is in order when it comes to temperatures. We’ll see highs reach just the middle 30s, and wind chills won’t get much above 20° at any point in time.

Sunshine will dominate for much of the day Friday, though a few clouds are likely from time to time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Only modest relief is to occur despite there being a good amount of sunshine Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Chills will only recover into the lower 20s in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to return to the area Friday night, though no snow appears to be in the cards at this time.

Clouds are to return to the area Friday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday’s shaping up to be a rather gray day, though a few peeks of sunshine aren’t to be ruled out, especially in the afternoon. Still, it’ll be another struggle for temperatures, likely to reach just 37°. Thankfully, though, we’ll remain dry through the entirety of Stroll on State.

Clouds are to be rather thick in coverage for much of Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Partial sunshine may attempt to peek through the cloudiness Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds may break a bit late Saturday afternoon or early Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overnight, however, is when things may get a little more interesting. Computer forecast models have really latched on to a system bringing us snow after midnight, then continuing through a good part of Sunday morning. Confidence is rising that the snow may very well accumulate in much of the Stateline, though this does not look to be a high impact event.

Light snow is increasingly likely late Saturday night through about midday Sunday. Accumulations are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Just how much snow are we to pick up? It’s far too early to etch in stone, though the early read here suggests that much of area could be looking at an inch or two, especially on grassy surfaces. However, as we well know, all it takes is a little bit of snow on the roads to make travel treacherous, something to keep in mind as Sunday figures to be a busy travel day.

Subject to change, but the early read is that an inch or two of snow may fall from this system. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With all of that said, it’s still early, and it’s subject to change. More clarity will emerge in the next 24 hours, and with access to more high-resolution model data Friday, we’ll be able to better pinpoint exactly how much we’ll see. What we can say with certainty is that this is certainly a situation worth monitoring, especially for those with travel plans on Sunday, especially early in the day.

