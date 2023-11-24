Shopping small in the stateline during Small Business Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Office of Tourism released its annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25.

The guide highlights 20 small businesses around the state offering a variety of unique gifts and experiences special to the state. Rockford is featured for its dinner and concert feature at The Norwegian, offering a Nordic-themed rotating menu to enjoy while listening to captivating live music.

“Promoting small businesses is key to the state’s economic growth as it drives tourism across Illinois,” Kristin Richards, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) said. “With the help of our guide, both residents and visitors to the state can discover the perfect holiday gift for everyone on their shopping list this year while supporting local businesses in every region of Illinois.”

Dixon’s Shop Small Saturday holds a promotion for everyone who shops locally on Nov. 25. For every $25 shoppers spend allows them to enter to win one of several prizes! The area also hosts a coloring contest for kids and teens from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Nov. 25., at the Next Best Picture Show gallery. The event winner will receive a gift card to Books on First.

For more holiday activity listings in the Rockford area, visit https://www.gorockford.com/.

