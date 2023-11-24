Pedestrian dies after hit by car on Thanksgiving in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police say a man who was hit by a car on Thanksgiving has died.

The announcement was shared Friday by police via social media:

The 65-year-old male pedestrian has passed away. We are investigating the cause of the accident and any additional updates will be in a future media release. Note: The driver did remain at the scene. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 24, 2023

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving at the intersection of Fullerton and Grant Avenue in Rockford. Police say the 65-year-old pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released the name of the man, but say the driver of the vehicle did stay on the scene and is cooperating with police.

