New Rockford church distributes free Thanksgiving meals to residents

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s newest churches ensures no one spends thanksgiving alone Thursday evening by hosting a free community dinner.

This is one of several events the Edge Community Fellowship Church’s hosted since it opened in June. The pastor says the church hosts community events with the goal of knocking down barriers and bringing everyone together.

“It means a lot to us to be a blessing to someone else that wonders where their next meal is coming from. On this day we can all find something to give thanks for and we’re thankful today that we can serve and help someone who needs a meal,” says Pastor Calvin Davis.

