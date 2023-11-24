Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire was reported Thursday night on Preservation Pointe Drive in Loves Park.

Multiple departments were requested to the scene. Gas and electric lines to the house were cut off.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The safety status of the residents is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Green Bay Packers placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve and signed running back...
Rockford native signed to Packers’ active roster
Medication theft
Winnebago County nurse indicted on theft, drug charges
Police lights
Rockford police: Investigation clear after suspicious package found
Protestors outside Loves Park Woodward
Protesters accuse Woodward of making bombs used in Israel-Hamas war
Death investigation.
Inmate found dead at McHenry County Corrections Facility

Latest News

Sacrificing time with family to protect the lives of those celebrating the holidays, first...
First responders clock in for Thanksgiving
Sacrificing time with family to protect the lives of those celebrating the holidays, first...
First responders clock in for Thanksgiving
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Independent senior living communities make Thanksgiving special
Independent senior living communities make Thanksgiving special