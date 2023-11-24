Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A garage fire was reported Thursday night on Preservation Pointe Drive in Loves Park.

Multiple departments were requested to the scene. Gas and electric lines to the house were cut off.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The safety status of the residents is currently unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

