ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Partly cloudy today with highs in the low 30′s. Lower 20′s tonight and mostly cloudy. Increasing clouds tomorrow with highs in the middle 30′s. Pretty good shot at snow after midnight Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs on Sunday in the middle 30′s. Upper 20′s on Monday with lows in the teens.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.