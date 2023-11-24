Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police ask everyone to avoid the area of Fulton and Grant Avenue.

A man was hit by a car at the intersection of Fulton and Grant Avenue. Police say the man was walking in the street when he was struck by the car.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK: Please avoid the area of Fulton/Grant as an adult male was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.