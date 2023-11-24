Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police ask everyone to avoid the area of Fulton and Grant Avenue.

A man was hit by a car at the intersection of Fulton and Grant Avenue. Police say the man was walking in the street when he was struck by the car.

He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Green Bay Packers placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve and signed running back...
Rockford native signed to Packers’ active roster
Medication theft
Winnebago County nurse indicted on theft, drug charges
Police lights
Rockford police: Investigation clear after suspicious package found
Protestors outside Loves Park Woodward
Protesters accuse Woodward of making bombs used in Israel-Hamas war
Death investigation.
Inmate found dead at McHenry County Corrections Facility

Latest News

Sacrificing time with family to protect the lives of those celebrating the holidays, first...
First responders clock in for Thanksgiving
Loves Park garage fire
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Man hit by car in Rockford, life-threatening injuries
Spending Thanksgiving together
Independent senior living communities make Thanksgiving special