Independent senior living communities make Thanksgiving special

Spending Thanksgiving together
Spending Thanksgiving together(wifr)
By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than thirty people filled the dining room at Peterson Meadows to celebrate Thanksgiving. The staff prepares a special turkey dinner yearly and the tradition brings all of the residents together.

John and Venita Stonecliffe are residents of Peterson Meadows and say their immediate family isn’t in the area, but they love spending their Thanksgiving with their neighbors.

John Stonecliffe says, “For the holidays here, we get a meal ticket and come in here and have dinner and spend it with our friends here, so it’s a nice time to get together and talk about things that are going on in everyone’s lives.”

The residents had a home-cooked meal provided by staff. Monica Johnson is the assisted kitchen manager of 13 years and says she likes to make the holidays special for the residents because they are like her family.

Johnson says, “We spend a lot of time together, and I’ve been here for a long time, and I just like what I do. I like all of them and love them and they’re like my family.”

Venita Stonecliffe says, “It’s almost like I can’t say enough about all the staff and everything here. We are just really thankful to be here.”

Peterson Meadows is a non-profit organization that offers assisted and independent living to seniors. It offers different programs to help seniors thrive, such as memory care and short-term rehab.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Green Bay Packers placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve and signed running back...
Rockford native signed to Packers’ active roster
Medication theft
Winnebago County nurse indicted on theft, drug charges
Police lights
Rockford police: Investigation clear after suspicious package found
Protestors outside Loves Park Woodward
Protesters accuse Woodward of making bombs used in Israel-Hamas war
Death investigation.
Inmate found dead at McHenry County Corrections Facility

Latest News

Sacrificing time with family to protect the lives of those celebrating the holidays, first...
First responders clock in for Thanksgiving
Sacrificing time with family to protect the lives of those celebrating the holidays, first...
First responders clock in for Thanksgiving
Loves Park garage fire
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Multiple crews respond to garage fire in Loves Park
Independent senior living communities make Thanksgiving special
Independent senior living communities make Thanksgiving special