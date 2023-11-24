Independent senior living communities make Thanksgiving special

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than thirty people filled the dining room at Peterson Meadows to celebrate Thanksgiving. The staff prepares a special turkey dinner yearly and the tradition brings all of the residents together.

John and Venita Stonecliffe are residents of Peterson Meadows and say their immediate family isn’t in the area, but they love spending their Thanksgiving with their neighbors.

John Stonecliffe says, “For the holidays here, we get a meal ticket and come in here and have dinner and spend it with our friends here, so it’s a nice time to get together and talk about things that are going on in everyone’s lives.”

The residents had a home-cooked meal provided by staff. Monica Johnson is the assisted kitchen manager of 13 years and says she likes to make the holidays special for the residents because they are like her family.

Johnson says, “We spend a lot of time together, and I’ve been here for a long time, and I just like what I do. I like all of them and love them and they’re like my family.”

Venita Stonecliffe says, “It’s almost like I can’t say enough about all the staff and everything here. We are just really thankful to be here.”

Peterson Meadows is a non-profit organization that offers assisted and independent living to seniors. It offers different programs to help seniors thrive, such as memory care and short-term rehab.

