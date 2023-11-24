Highland Music Department holds holiday concert

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Highland Community College Concert Band and Orchestra will host a free holiday concert at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 1, in the Fine Art Theatre of the Feguson Fine Arts Center.

The band and orchestra will perform many traditional Christmas carols and other nostalgic Christmas tunes under the direction of Scott Stich and Brandon Lamm.

“Last year’s December concert was fun, and light, and set the mood for the upcoming Christmas season,” Stich said. “Come and join us and feel the warmth of the music and spirit of the season.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.