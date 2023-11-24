Hey, Stateline! Help us fill the 23 WIFR Viewer Tree

Help decorate the 23 WIFR Viewer Tree and send us your homemade or hand-picked ornaments!
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - WIFR will add something new to our news set this holiday season. It’s a viewer tree, and we need your help to decorate it!

Just send us an ornament - one that you’ve made (we like homemade ones) or one that you’ve carefully picked out. We’ll put it on the tree and mention the addition.

There are a couple of things to keep in mind:

  1. We can’t return the ornaments, so don’t send us one that is important to you.
  2. Please don’t send those that are risqué or might be controversial.

We have a few ways to get the ornament to us. You can mail it or drop it off at the station: 2523 N. Meridian Road, Rockford, IL 61101. We will also take ornaments on Nov. 25 at our booth at Stroll on State. We’re located on the first floor inside the BMO Center. From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, we will be at the Farm & Fleet on Riverside Drive in Loves Park for our annual Toys for the Holidays drive. The final stop is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, at the Schnucks at Alpine and Riverside in Loves Park as we ring bells for the Salvation Army.

