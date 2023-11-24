First responders clock in for Thanksgiving

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Sacrificing time with family to protect the lives of those celebrating the holidays, first responders observe their Thanksgiving on the clock, ready to dispatch at a moment’s notice.

Firefighters at the Boone County Fire Protection District 2 are always ready.

Jeremy Adams has been a firefighter/paramedic for 20 years. He says it’s a hard adjustment at first, but his family is used to it.

“My kids have grown up with this, my wife also works at a hospital, so these holidays have always been celebrated goofy. All my sisters and brothers and family, we’ve come to find out this is normal for us,” Adams said.

Matt Niezgodski says risking his life is worth it, knowing his sacrifice could keep other families whole on the holidays.

“I’ve been doing it 23 years and it’s the best job in the world, you can’t convince me any different. Just knowing that those people are with their families today on Thanksgiving and for Christmas coming up, it’s priceless, you can’t put a tag on it,” said Niezgodski. “Anyone that’s in fire, police, EMS field, it’s a 24/7 operation. You know, it’s what we’re here for.”

On average, 1,600 cooking fires occur on Thanksgiving day. That’s more than 3 times the daily average. Experts suggest cooking a turkey outside and away from your home to prevent flammable materials from catching fire.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.