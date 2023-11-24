Fireworks introduced at the 31st annual Grand Lighted Holiday Parade

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Downtown Beloit Association hosts the Grand Lighted Holiday Parade and continues a beloved community tradition starting at 5 p.m., Nov. 24, in the downtown area.

Live music will be featured at First national Bank Plaza. At 6 p.m., Beloit welcomes Mr. and Mrs. Claus to the area to partake in the fun and launch the parade off at 6:15 p.m., where Santa will go down Grand Avenue to Horace White Park. The parade will conclude with photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at 7 p.m. on Walnut Creek Awards, 400 E. Grand Ave.

New to the parade is the launching of fireworks after the end of the parade from ABC Supply.

The city of Beloit emergency partners will provide enhanced parade security of police cars, snow plows and other vehicles securing the route.

