A sunny Thanksgiving with a cold Black Friday for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front will pass through the stateline early this morning. This will shift our winds to be from the north with some wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph. Highs today will be around average in the lower 40s.

Today our high is at the average for Thanksgiving at 43° with partly cloudy skies (DJ Baker)

Overnight tonight we will have a few clouds roll in. However, that won’t help our temperatures as lows will be near 20 degrees.

Tonight we will see a few clouds with cold temperatures. (DJ Baker)

Friday is when we will feel the effects of the cold front the most. Highs are near the freezing mark, but winds from the north keep our wind chills around 20 degrees in the afternoon. If you are planning on going shopping early in the morning bring a winter coat and gloves as some wind chills will be in the single digits.

Black Friday will be quite chilly especially if you are shopping early (DJ Baker)

Overnight Friday we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 20s.

Friday night we will be mostly cloudy (DJ Baker)

Saturday our highs increase a little bit seeing the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies.

However, Saturday night into Sunday morning snow chances arrive as a disturbance in our atmosphere appears overhead. The snow won’t be too impactful only seeing accumulations near an inch or two. We will keep updating you on snowfall totals as we get closer.

A dip in our jet stream provides a disturbance our atmosphere needs to produce snow overnight (DJ Baker)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.