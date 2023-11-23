A sunny Thanksgiving with a cold Black Friday for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A cold front will pass through the stateline early this morning. This will shift our winds to be from the north with some wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph. Highs today will be around average in the lower 40s.
Overnight tonight we will have a few clouds roll in. However, that won’t help our temperatures as lows will be near 20 degrees.
Friday is when we will feel the effects of the cold front the most. Highs are near the freezing mark, but winds from the north keep our wind chills around 20 degrees in the afternoon. If you are planning on going shopping early in the morning bring a winter coat and gloves as some wind chills will be in the single digits.
Overnight Friday we will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 20s.
Saturday our highs increase a little bit seeing the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies.
However, Saturday night into Sunday morning snow chances arrive as a disturbance in our atmosphere appears overhead. The snow won’t be too impactful only seeing accumulations near an inch or two. We will keep updating you on snowfall totals as we get closer.
