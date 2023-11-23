Rockford Methodist church offers free Thanksgiving dinner to those in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Court Street United Methodist Church has offered free dinner for hungry residents since 1981 and this year is no different.

they host one of Rockford’s largest free Thanksgiving dinners from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday. This year, the church expects more than 1,000 attendees at dinner. They handed out carryout and drive-through meals to guests with a limit of two per person.

Over a hundred volunteers worked the event by preparing and cooking turkeys, mashed potatoes, vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce and 175 pies.

