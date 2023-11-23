Protesters accuse Woodward of making bombs used in Israel-Hamas war

By Forrest Nelson
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Protestors gathered outside Woodward, Inc. Rock Cut Campus Monday morning after posts on social media claim that Woodward produced weapons being used by Israel in the Israel-Hamas war.

This is not the first protest to occur at a Woodward campus. Woodward’s headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado saw protestors demonstrating a “die-in” where they lie on the ground and pretend to be dead.

The initial reason for people to protest was a post on X, formerly Twitter, of a picture from an alleged journalist in Gaza claiming that they found remains of a missile with a worn-out Woodward label and barcodes on it.

We reached out to Woodward, but we have not gotten a response from them yet.

