Inmate found dead at McHenry County Corrections Facility

By Tyler Wauchope
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sean Grendel, 51, was found unresponsive in his cell at McHenry County Corrections Facility on November 21 around 8:00 a.m.

The McHenry County coroner was contacted by Major Investigation Assistance Team to investigate. Upon arrival the Mchenry County coroner declared Grendel dead. An autopsy took place on November 22 with results still pending.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update as we know more.

