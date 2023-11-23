How to be safe during Thanksgiving Day travel

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanksgiving is nearly here and travelers are already hitting the road to enjoy the feastful holiday.

While weather hasn’t been a problem, the high volume of travelers creates the perfect storm for trouble on the roads. 23 News had traffic reporters on highways and reported back that traffic on U.S. 20 and Interstate-90 had lots of activity but a steady flow. No major car accidents or law enforcement were seen on the side of the road. Construction on both highways has not caused any major delays either.

The busiest time to drive on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23 will be before 10 a.m. and after five in the evening. Over the weekend, the best time to drive will be before 10 a.m. and again after six in the evening.

“It doesn’t matter how quickly you get there. It’s important that you get there. If you’re speeding. If you’re not obeying basic traffic etiquette,” said Heather Paul with State Farm, “Be kind. Letting someone in if you’re trying to get in to your lane. Avoid honking the horn because when you’re honking your horn then it’s aggravating other people.”

More than 55 million Americans are expected to head at least 50 miles to their Thanksgiving destination, according to the American Automobile Association. Triple-A also reports, this is the third highest Thanksgiving forecast since 2000... the tip two years were 2005 and 2019. While some parts of the country could see some complicated weather that will delay travel times, the stateline is in the clear of any bad weather.

Paul says just because roads are clear doesn’t mean you shouldn’t follow highway etiquette.

“Pay attention. Make sure that you are paying attention to the road and to other drivers and not as much what’s happening in your car. A lot of the times we’re being distracted by what’s happening in our vehicle and not so much by seeing what’s going on around us,” said Paul.

Traffic etiquette is a big way to avoid a major accident and angry drivers on the road. State Farm says it’s best to keep water, food and extra charges in your car if you do end up stranded. She says it’s so important to slow down in construction areas to give yourself and others time to react if needed.

“I actually have a kit in my car I have a State Farm kit that has everything from screwdrivers and jumper cables and things like that. Its a good idea to have a kit like this,” said Paul.

Paul also says besides food and water essentials...jumper cables, blankets, hats and gloves are important to take with you while traveling to keep warm in these colder temperatures.

