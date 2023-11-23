Gorgeous Thanksgiving ahead, though big changes follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Following a rather gloomy, soggy Tuesday, the Stateline saw significant improvements on this Thanksgiving Eve. Underneath an abundantly sunny sky, temperatures rebounded into the lower to middle 40s as the busy Thanksgiving travel period got underway.

We’ll be problem-free during the remainder of our Wednesday night, with just a few scattered clouds overhead from time to time.

Thanksgiving Day is to be every bit as pleasant as Wednesday, featuring an abundance of sunshine once again. Temperatures are again ticketed for seasonable levels in the afternoon, likely peaking in the middle 40s.

Sunshine will dominate all day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another cold front is to pass through the area Thursday night, this one being more potent than its predecessors. While it won’t bring the area precipitation, it will bring us cloudiness, and more importantly, a strengthening northerly breeze which will usher in some unseasonably chilly air. By the midnight hour, wind chills will have likely fallen to the upper teens to lower 20s.

A few clouds may drift in Thursday night with another cold front coming through the area. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Chills will fall to 20° or below late Thursday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday morning, we’ll see even more frigid wind chill readings, so Black Friday shoppers best bundle up.

Black Friday shoppers will want to bundle up in a big way Friday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The day itself will be pleasant, albeit chilly. A good amount of sunshine is likely, mixed at times with cloudiness. Temperatures will only recover into the middle 30s, though, and with a steady northerly breeze, wind chills will remain in the teens for most, if not all of the day, perhaps reaching the lower 20s at best.

A mix of sun and clouds is likely on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Improvements during the daytime hours will be minimal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Chills will remain in the teens to lower 20s late Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will gather in earnest Friday night, and will likely stick around for most, if not all of the day Saturday, which will again restrict temperatures to the 30s. However, and perhaps more importantly, we’re likely to remain dry, so our Stroll on State festivities will be uninterrupted by weather.

Clouds will begin to return Friday night into early Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quite a bit of cloudiness is expected on Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Over the next five days, there’s just one precipitation chance of note locally. That’s to come Saturday night, likely after midnight, and lasting into the opening stages of Sunday. It’s appearing more and more likely that we’ll be on the receiving end of snow, and perhaps enough to produce some minor accumulations. It’s a situation we’re continuing to monitor in the coming days, but one that does not appear likely to pose any significant travel risks.

Precipitation over the coming five days will be very light. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The only chance for precipitation comes in the form of snow Saturday night into very early Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Speaking of travel, the remainder of the holiday weekend looks to be, by most accounts, quiet, not just locally, but on the national level. If there’s to be one area of concern, it would be Thursday night into early Friday, as a winter storm system threatens to dump some significant snow from western Nebraska into the Rocky Mountains. Those with travel plans either into or from Denver may expect some delays during that period. Aside from that, there’s our minor snow chance Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then gusty winds may present at least some risk, especially to the northwest, later Sunday as another reinforcing shot of cold air begins to plunge in our direction.

It should be a very quiet Thanksgiving by most accounts. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A winter storm may cause travel trouble Thursday night into very early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A winter storm may cause a few problems well to our west Thursday night into early Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

No travel troubles are expected over most of the country Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If there were to be travel complications here, it would come Saturday night into very early Sunday morning with some light snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Gusty winds may cause some issues later in the day on Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

