Fire breaks out at Travel Lodge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -A fire ignited late last night at the travel lodge motel on 11th street in Rockford.

The fire started around 11:14 in an apartment on the second floor. Rockford fire officials say they were able to keep it contained to the single room. There were no injuries reported. The estimated loss was approximately $15,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is an ongoing story, and we will update it as we know more.

