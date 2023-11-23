Byron Park District hosts 5K Turkey Trot

Byron Park District hosts 5k Turkey Trot
Byron Park District hosts 5k Turkey Trot
By Lauren Strauss
Published: Nov. 23, 2023
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron’s community engages in a fun activity before going to feast this Thanksgiving thanks to Byron Bank’s Turkey Trot 5K.

The Byron PE Center hosted the event offering family fun as pies were awarded randomly to guests in attendance. Turkey trotters also had the chance to win a special prize with the “Best Dressed” Golden Turkey award.

The Turkey Trot awarded medals to the top 3 male and female finishers in each age group with plaques being awarded to the participants that finished. Divisions were split 0-14, 15-18, 19-24, 25-34, 35-44,45-54, 55-64, 65-74, 75+

Check out the winners here!

